Support higher taxes to keep streets safe, urges Cumbria police boss

Cumbria's police and crime commissioner (PCC) is asking the public to support an increase in the policing element of the council tax precept.

Peter McCall said the rise would fund the rising cost of running Cumbria Constabulary due to inflation, which he described as an 'inescapable reality'.

"An increased budget of £121m is required to maintain an efficient and effective police service," he said.

"I know that no one wants to pay more tax of any kind, but I also know that people want reassurance that our streets and communities are going to be kept safe.

I think most would agree that policing is a service we cannot afford to let slip, and that is why I want to hear your views. Peter McCall, Police and Crime Commissioner for Cumbria

65p per month increase for a Band B property

83p per month increase for a Band D property

The proposed rise in the precept would be 65p per month for a Band B property and 83p per month for a Band D property. A consultation has been launched asking for public support for the increase.

Cumbria's chief constable Michelle Skeer said: "In recent years our communities have, via their council tax precept, enabled us to maintain and invest in our policing service to help keep people safe.

"Following the recruitment of additional officers, we have increased visibility in local communities to effectively tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.

We have also been able to extend resources in the unseen elements of policing which threaten our communities, such as safeguarding and protecting vulnerable people, managing dangerous offenders, drug supply, online fraud and crime, as well as cross-border crime. Michelle Skeer, Cumbria's chief constable

She said the request for an increase in the council tax precept had been made 'reluctantly'.

"This request is one that is not made easily, but is one that is crucial to maintain our policing service," she continued.

"I hope that the public continue to support Cumbria Constabulary to ensure we can continue to improve our service to local communities, protecting victims, safeguarding vulnerable people, pursuing offenders effectively and tackling organised, cross-border crime to keep Cumbria safe."

Visit smartsurvey.co.uk/s/L1WQQH/ to complete the survey.

The deadline for submissions is 5pm on January 21. Call 01768 217734 or email commissioner@cumbria-pcc.gov.uk to obtain a paper copy.