Cumbria Covid cases more than double in worst week so far

More Covid-19 cases were recorded in Cumbria the week before Christmas than ever before.

Cumbria County Council recorded a 130% increase in new infections in the week ending 24 December - up from 1,961 to 4,520 and over 1,000 more than the previous high recorded in January 2021.

All districts in the county saw significant increases, with cases in Barrow almost quadrupling.

But the overall infection rate in the county reminded below regional and national averages.

A total of 72 people with Covid were being cared for in hospital across the county’s two NHS Trusts in week ending 29 December, up from 51 the previous week.

County Durham latest Covid stats:

4,520 Covid cases recorded in the week ending on Christmas Eve 2021 in Cumbria

130% increase on the previous week

72 people in hospital in the region with Covid on 29 December, 51 more than a week before

Colin Cox, Cumbria’s Director of Public Health, said: "We’ve never seen cases this high, and irrespective of how severely people are being affected, the impact from people being unable to attend work, because of illness or self-isolation, is being felt across the county, not least in the NHS and social care."

We are seeing serious staff shortages which are creating real problems for the delivery of care and treatment. Colin Cox, Cumbria’s Director of Public Health

"I am concerned this is going to get worse unless further action is taken, and I would really urge people to take sensible steps to limit the risk of catching the virus or passing it on," Mr Cox continued.

"We all know what we can do; avoid crowds, wear a mask, wash hands, ventilate indoor spaces, get tested if you have symptoms or before you meet with people, and of course get vaccinated."