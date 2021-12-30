Man arrested after suspected child abduction attempt in Cumbria

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to abduct two young children from a park in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria.

Police were called just after 1pm on Wednesday 19 December by a ranger at Barrow Park.

Officers arrived and arrested a man in his 40s from Barrow on suspicion of attempted child abduction. He is currently in police custody.

The children in question are under the age of 10.

Officers are keen to speak to the woman who reported the incident to the children’s mother and the park ranger, as it is believed she can assist investigation.

She is described as blonde and wearing a beige coat, and is thought to have been with a man and a girl.

"If you are this woman, or you know who she is, please contact Cumbria Police as soon as possible," Cumbria Police advise.

"You can report online here, quoting incident number 76 of 29 December 2021. You can also phone on 101."