Penrith Auction Mart vaccination site to relocate in the New Year

The Penrith Covid vaccination centre, currently situated at PFK’s Auction Mart, will be moving to a new site at Newton Rigg’s Campus Sports Hall in the New Year.

The vaccination team currently situated at the Auction Mart site will move on 1 January 2022 with vaccinations continuing at the new Newton Rigg site from 2 January 2022.

People who have already booked appointments will receive a notification e-mail notifying them of the new location and site change for their vaccination appointments.

The Newton Rigg site is nearby the old site and offers sufficient parking.

Helena Gregory, Pharmacy and Medicines Lead for NHS North Cumbria Clinical Commissioning Group said: "We send a huge thank you to PFK for enabling us to use their Auction Mart site over the course of 2021.

"At one point in the vaccination programme it was used as a Large Vaccination Site and was integral to getting a lot of people vaccinated in north Cumbria.

“As we head into 2022 we are very grateful to the team at Newton Rigg’s Campus Sports Hall where our vaccination site will be hosted going forward," Ms Gregory continued.

"It’s been really encouraging over the course of the year to see the support for the programme and the enthusiasm of the community to get their covid vaccinations.