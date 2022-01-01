Cumbria’s former Assistant Chief Constable has been awarded the Queen’s Police Medal in the New Year Honours list.

Andrew Slattery, who retired last year, was recognised for his distinguished service following 30 years in policing.

During his police career he worked on many of the county’s most significant incidents and investigations, including murder enquiries, organised crime operations and natural disasters.

He led the county’s multi-agency emergency response to the pandemic during the final two years of his time with Cumbria Constabulary.

Mr Slattery said: “I’m delighted to receive this honour and I’m extremely grateful to everyone who supported me.

“However, this honour is not just about me; I’ve been privileged to work with a fantastic team of people throughout my policing career.

“I was fortunate and proud to work with dedicated and professional colleagues at Cumbria Constabulary and across public and private sector organisations through the Local Resilience Forum.

“From local policing in Keswick, through to leading major investigations and leading the multi-agency response, I had a varied and rewarding career in policing.

“At the heart of it, I’ve always gone back to the ethos of why I wanted to go into policing. I wanted to help people.”

Cumbria Constabulary’s Deputy Chief Constable, Mark Webster, said: “It is really pleasing that Andy’s work has been recognised in this way, not only for his outstanding service over 30 years but also his incredible effort in helping to save lives during the pandemic.

“All of us at Cumbria Constabulary congratulate him on this honour. He has been an outstanding public servant and we wish him well for the future.”