West Cumbrian runs a marathon every day in 2022

A West Cumbrian fundraiser has begun running a marathon every day of 2022.

Gary McKee ran 110 marathons in as many days last year, raising £200,000 for MacMillan Cancer Care, a charity he has supported for over 18 years, after his father was diagnosed with cancer in 1997.

In 2017 Gary became the ITV Border Fundraiser of the Year at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

The 52-year old from Cleator Moor is hoping this challenge will raise £1million pounds for MacMillan Cancer Support and West Cumbria Hospice at Home.

He is selling t-shirts throughout the challenge and has so far raised over £10,000.

The runner believes he can go the distance but says this will be his biggest challenge yet.