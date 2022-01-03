Defender joins the Blues as first January signing

Carlisle United have signed right-sided defender Joel Senior from National League outfit Altrincham on an 18-month deal for an undisclosed fee.

Twenty-two-year-old Senior cut his teeth as a youngster with Oldham Athletic, but was released as a 15-year-old.

He settled in the North West Counties League with Maine Road FC, gaining experience in men’s football at the tender age of 16.

FC United of Manchester snapped him up, and he spent 18-months at Broadhurst Park before making the short hop to Curzon Ashton.

Senior searches for a pass in his first training session Credit: Carlisle United

It was whilst with ‘The Nash’ that scouts from Premier League and Championship clubs really started to take notice and, following a series of trials, he opted for Burnley.

The onset of Covid and a battle against injury restricted his opportunities at Turf Moor and he joined former Nantwich gaffer Phil Parkinson at Altrincham in the summer of 2020.

Initially having to be patient, he worked his way into the team and became an ever-present, making 67 appearances in total for the Robins.

His only goal for the club was a stunner – a rifled volley against Chester in the FA Trophy in December 2020 – but he has nine assists from 26 games in all competitions so far in this campaign.

Keith Millen told Carlisle United's Official media that it is "nice to get the first one" and that they have "a few others close".