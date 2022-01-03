Man dies following A7 crash near Galashiels

A young man has died following a crash on the A7 near Galashiels the day after Boxing Day.

Two Seat Ibizas, one black and one red, collided at around 9.10pm on Monday 27 December roughly half a mile north of the Scottish Border town.

The 20-year-old male driver of the red vehicle was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. He died in the hospital on Sunday, 2 January, 2022.

The road was closed for several hours to allow crash scene investigators to examine the scene. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, which is responsible for the prosecution of crime in Scotland.

Our thoughts are very much with the deceased’s family at this sad time. Sergeant Mark Banner, Scottish Borders Road Policing

"We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and would ask anyone who has not yet come forward with information to get in touch with police," continued Sergeant Banner.

“We're also keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or motorists with dash-cam footage from around the time of the crash.

"Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident 3191 of 27 December, 2021.”