Child and woman found dead in west Cumbria

A one-year-old child and a woman have been found dead in west Cumbria.

Police went to an address in Wellington Row, Whitehaven. A spokesperson for Cumbria Constabulary said the force have been "made aware at 2.52pm on December 30 of a concern for the welfare of a woman".

Both the woman - who was in her 20s - and the child were found dead at the scene.

The spokesperson added: "There are no suspicious circumstances at this time. The coroner has been contacted."