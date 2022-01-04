A "surge" plan has been moved up a gear in Dumfries and Galloway because of pressure on the district's health and social care systems caused by Covid-19.

This is designed to make sure ensure that 'resources are always being employed to maximum advantage where they are needed most" and are also properly adjusted to the situation brought about as a result of the pandemic.

The surge plan was brought in at the start of the pandemic and is now at level three of its operation.

This means Covid-19 is affecting services at a "business-critical" level.

The new phase means that some non-Covid work is focused only on emergency needs and staff who do not normally work dealing with Covid-19 patients may be redeployed.

An "enhanced medical rota" has been brought in in the acute and diagnostics departments. There will also be reviews of the vaccination programme and the placement of care for hospital patients, which could see some discharged early.

Throughout the pandemic, great effort has been made to ensure we have been able to respond to the direct challenges resulting from the virus, while continuing to preserve essential services. The surge plan which was developed in response to these anticipated pressures has proved invaluable, providing us with a system of planned responses.David Rowland David Rowland, Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership

Mr Rowland, who is a director of strategic planning and transformation at the partnership, added: “Heading into the weekend, it was determined that various trigger points had now been reached which would move us to phase three."

“These include the total number of new Covid-19 cases being identified within the region, the volume of people from the region obtaining support via NHS24 and the number of people in our hospitals with Covid and other conditions including anticipated variance in staffing levels.

Although the move to phase three signifies that the pressures resulting from Covid itself are increasing, people should be assured that the Surge Plan itself provides an assurance that we are enacting a well-planned response - mapped to these circumstances. David Rowland, Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership

He urged the public to support staff working in health and social care.

Throughout all of this, our staff have been our most important resource. The very marked increases in Covid levels that we have been recording within our community over recent days doesn’t just bring extra work pressures to our staff, but means that many of them have been exposed to the virus outside of work, in their day-to-day lives. David Rowland, Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership

He encouraged people to make sure they are fully vaccinated and to comply with rules and guidance on preventing the spread of the virus.

Listen to our Covid-19 podcast: