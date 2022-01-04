How should new streets in the Lake District be named?

South Lakeland's residents have been asked for their views on the district council's policy for naming streets and numbering or naming properties.

A spokesman for South Lakeland District Council (SLDC) said the policy would be used to help SLDC select 'appropriate' names and numbers and avoid those that had the 'potential to cause ambiguity, misunderstanding or confusion'.

"Did you know SLDC has a duty to provide every property in South Lakeland with an individual, authoritative address, and to name roads and allocate house numbers/names to new properties?" said a spokesperson for the authority.

Views can be given here, where people can read a draft document entitled 'Street Naming and Numbering Guidance and Policy'.