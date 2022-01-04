Lincolshire man who died after double HGV crash in Cumbria named
A man who died following a collision in Cumbria has been named as Paul Stenner, 60, from Lincolnshire.
The crash happened on the A66 at Kirkby Thore on December 22 and involved two lorries.
A spokesperson for Cumbria Constabulary said that specialist police officers were "supporting the family of Mr Stenner".
Officers have also appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Anyone with information can report it online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 23 of today's date.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.