Almost 3,000 cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Dumfries and Galloway last week, a huge increase on the previous seven days.

In the week ending Sunday, January 2, there were 2,825 cases of the virus in the district compared to 872 in the week ending December 26.

This news comes after the area's health and social care partnership announced a "surge" plan as the virus was causing "business critical" issues.

Health leaders have called on people to come forward and get fully vaccinated.

Valerie White, director of public health, said: “Getting fully vaccinated against Covid-19 is now essential, as we can see from the numbers how fast and wide this virus is spreading.

We are now in a situation where we are very likely to encounter Covid-19 and we know that what provides the best level of defence and the best protection against hospitalisation is being as fully vaccinated as possible. Valerie White

Vaccination clinics and drop-in clinics are running across the district. For more information, click here.

Omicron has seen our case numbers rocket, and this big increase lags behind many other areas of the country and that we’ve likely got quite bit of time to go experiencing this degree of transmission. Please, start 2022 from the strongest position, ensuring that you are as fully prepared for your encounter with COVID as you possibly can be. Valerie White

