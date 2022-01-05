Almost 3,000 cases of Covid-19 in Dumfries and Galloway as vaccination call grow
Almost 3,000 cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Dumfries and Galloway last week, a huge increase on the previous seven days.
In the week ending Sunday, January 2, there were 2,825 cases of the virus in the district compared to 872 in the week ending December 26.
This news comes after the area's health and social care partnership announced a "surge" plan as the virus was causing "business critical" issues.
Health leaders have called on people to come forward and get fully vaccinated.
Valerie White, director of public health, said: “Getting fully vaccinated against Covid-19 is now essential, as we can see from the numbers how fast and wide this virus is spreading.
Vaccination clinics and drop-in clinics are running across the district. For more information, click here.
