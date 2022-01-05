More protection zones introduced as bird flu confirmed in Lazonby

Bird flu has been confirmed at a premises near Lazonby in Cumbria.

A three kilometre protection zone and a 10 kilometre surveillance zone has been put in place, with temporary road signs along the boundaries.

These restrict access to locations where birds are kept and impose restrictions on the movement of birds.

People in direct contact with the premises have been contacted and offered appropriate preventative treatment.

Other precautions include the humane culling of birds at risk of infection.

I want to reassure residents that the risk to public health from avian flu is very low. However, it is important people do not touch or pick up any sick or dead birds to avoid spreading the virus, which can affect humans in rare cases. Colin Cox, Director of Public Health for Cumbria County Council

It's the third confirmed case of Avian Influenza in the county, following previous cases near Silecroft, Copeland in November, and Aspatria, Allerdale in December. Protection and surveillance zones remain in place at both locations.

It was also detected at commercial premises near Gretna in Dumfries and Galloway. The zones for this one extend over the Scottish border, meaning measures will impact people in areas near Longtown, Cumbria.

In response to the UK-wide outbreak of Avian Flu, nationwide housing measures came into force on Monday 29 November, meaning it’s now a legal requirement for all bird keepers across the UK to keep their birds indoors and to follow strict biosecurity measures to limit the spread of and eradicate the disease.