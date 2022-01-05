Scottish Government under pressure to cut Covid self-isolation time

The Scottish Government is under pressure to cut the length of time required for Covid-19 self-isolation.

The First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will address the Scottish Parliament today to give an update on the situation with Covid-19 as the Omicron variant continues to sweep across the country.

Ms Sturgeon said last week that she hoped to be able to give an update on any changes to the self-isolation period - which is currently 10 days.

Opposition parties are calling for the period to be cut to seven days for those who have tested negative twice, in line with the rest of the UK.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney:

Play video

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said on Tuesday that the government is still "actively considering" the move, adding that the First Minister will provide "further details" on Wednesday on the changes - which have been made by Wales and Northern Ireland in the past week.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said: "Scotland has the strictest self-isolation rules anywhere in the United Kingdom.

"We understand the need for caution, but Nicola Sturgeon's dithering and delaying is continuing to have a major impact on frontline services and the wider economy, due to the sheer numbers having to isolate.

"We've seen Wales and Northern Ireland now do this, so people have rightly been asking why has the First Minister continued to wait to do likewise in Scotland?

Mr Ross's comments were echoed by Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie. She said: "The SNP must use this update to confirm whether they will change self-isolation requirements in line with the latest evidence, to stop staff absences piling yet more pressure on businesses and services this winter."

Ms Ballie went on to also push for an increase in testing capacity after Scots faced trouble booking a PCR test over the festive period.

She added: "Scotland's testing system is showing signs of considerable strain, leaving people across the country facing impossible decisions.

"Before any new restrictions can be justified the Government must act to ensure our testing system is working properly and demonstrate the evidence that new rules would meet the unique challenges of Omicron."

Listen to our Covid-19 podcast