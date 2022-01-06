Covid: More than 10,000 cases in Cumbria as NHS says 'we're here for you'

More than 10,000 cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Cumbria in one week, according to newly published material.

This is three times more than the previous peak in January last year.

In the week ending December 31, 10,367 new cases were recorded an increase of 5,701 or 122 per cent compared to the previous week when 4,666 new cases were recorded.

Rates in all districts except Eden were also above the national average.

Colin Cox, Cumbria’s director of public health, said: “The rate at which Covid is spreading in Cumbria and indeed the rest of the UK is truly alarming right now. Thankfully, it does appear this variant is milder than previous ones, but the focus now must be on protecting our NHS and care services.

“That’s why we must all remain incredibly cautious over the coming weeks and bring the case rates down. Continue to get tested regularly and self-isolate if you’re positive. Keep your distance from others wherever possible. Wash your hands regularly and wear face masks in busy public spaces."

Mr Cox also urged people to get vaccinated and said they can come forward for their first, second or booster dose.

Peter Rooney, chief operating officer for North Cumbria CCG, said: “As everyone will be aware there are extremely high levels of Covid circulating in our communities, parts of Cumbria have the highest levels in the country. This is having a significant impact on staffing across all our health and care services.

It is important that people know the NHS is here for you if you need help – especially those with an urgent need, such as a suspected stroke, chest pains or concerns about cancer. But we would urge people to consider using 111 online for less urgent health concerns and be understanding of the pressures on staff who are doing their very best in challenging circumstances. Peter Rooney, North Cumbria CCG

He added: “We would also urge friends and relatives of people who may be particularly vulnerable to ensure they are being well supported.”

Dr Geoff Jolliffe, the clinical chair at Morecambe Bay Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “Many GP practices across our region are currently facing unprecedented pressure due to significant staffing shortages.

"At this time, all our practices remain open and are contactable via the usual channels - however, we do ask that patients utilise the full range of services available in the community, such as pharmacies for minor ailments and illnesses.

While the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on our region, we are determined to keep as many planned care services running to catch up the COVID-19 backlog, so if someone has an appointment for an assessment or diagnostic procedure, or other treatment, it’s important they attend. Dr Geoff Jolliffe, Morecambe Bay CCG

Dr Joliffe also emphasised the need to get tested.

“Many patients are experiencing symptoms they would normally associate with common respiratory tract infections, such as headaches, sore throat, a runny nose, and coughs – these should be regarded as possible Covid and you must have a PCR test at the earliest opportunity," he said.

"Please don’t ignore it then carry on as normal."

In the week ending Tuesday (January 4), the number of new patients admitted to hospital in Cumbria with Covid-19 positive status increased by 22 from the previous week.

The average number of patients with the virus in hospital beds in the county also increased by 75 compared to the previous week.

Similar spikes in cases have been reported in the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway this week.