Cumberland Infirmary patient who threw urine, kicked and spat at police jailed

A hospital patient who hurled his own urine towards, a special constable and committed three police assaults has been jailed by a judge who branded his criminal conduct “disgusting and disgraceful”.‬‪

Daniel Norman, 31, was initially arrested in connection with an unrelated matter just before 5am on May 14 last year.‬

Intoxicated Norman spoke of being unwell and was taken to Carlisle’s Cumberland Infirmary, the city’s crown court was told.‬

He woke from sleep and was given a bottle in which to urinate. He did so but then threw it towards the special constable who was looking after his welfare.

As a PC applied handcuffs, partially naked Norman reacted by resisting, making an obscene comment, lunging towards the officer and kicking out.

After incapacitant spray was used in a bid to subdue Norman, he spat on the clothing of a male PC who was helping to apply a bandage as a cannula tube was removed.‬

“Phlegm, snot and spit landed on his arm, chest and leg,” said prosecutor Brendan Burke.‪

Norman, previously of Shadygrove Road in Carlisle, later admitted three emergency worker assaults and possession of cannabis found on him in custody.‬‪

In December he had been jailed for two-and-a-half years for making the life of an ex-partner a misery, and threatening to “mangle” her face.‬‪ He must now serve extra time behind bars after Judge Nicholas Barker imposed an additional six-month prison sentence today.

‬‪Norman’s barrister, Kim Whittlestone, said he had been “heavily intoxicated” when the police assaults occurred. She added: "He wishes to send his apologies to all the officers concerned. He is ashamed by his behaviour."

Judge Barker called the throwing of urine “a gratuitous degradation”.