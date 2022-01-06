Cumberland Infirmary patient who threw urine, kicked and spat at police jailed
A hospital patient who hurled his own urine towards, a special constable and committed three police assaults has been jailed by a judge who branded his criminal conduct “disgusting and disgraceful”.
Daniel Norman, 31, was initially arrested in connection with an unrelated matter just before 5am on May 14 last year.
Intoxicated Norman spoke of being unwell and was taken to Carlisle’s Cumberland Infirmary, the city’s crown court was told.
He woke from sleep and was given a bottle in which to urinate. He did so but then threw it towards the special constable who was looking after his welfare.
As a PC applied handcuffs, partially naked Norman reacted by resisting, making an obscene comment, lunging towards the officer and kicking out.
After incapacitant spray was used in a bid to subdue Norman, he spat on the clothing of a male PC who was helping to apply a bandage as a cannula tube was removed.
“Phlegm, snot and spit landed on his arm, chest and leg,” said prosecutor Brendan Burke.
Norman, previously of Shadygrove Road in Carlisle, later admitted three emergency worker assaults and possession of cannabis found on him in custody.
In December he had been jailed for two-and-a-half years for making the life of an ex-partner a misery, and threatening to “mangle” her face. He must now serve extra time behind bars after Judge Nicholas Barker imposed an additional six-month prison sentence today.
Norman’s barrister, Kim Whittlestone, said he had been “heavily intoxicated” when the police assaults occurred. She added: "He wishes to send his apologies to all the officers concerned. He is ashamed by his behaviour."
Judge Barker called the throwing of urine “a gratuitous degradation”.