Cumbrian campaign to help survivors of domestic abuse goes national

Video report by ITV Border's Matthew Taylor

A campaign set up to help domestic abuse survivors through donated beauty products which began in Cumbria has become a national scheme.

Regifting Beauty in our region is designed to support two Cumbrian groups - the Freedom Project in the west of the county and Refuge in south Cumbria.

It is being run by Carlisle beauty clinic VL Aesthetics and has been joined by the Dr Medispa in Knightsbridge, London, and Light Touch Clinic in Surrey.

The idea behind the campaign is for unwanted toiletries, skincare products, and beauty items to be donated, which can then be re-gifted to people whose situation means they do not have easy access to them.

Vanessa Brown, managing director of VL Aesthetics, said: "Regifting Beauty was cancelled last year due to Covid, so we are thrilled to have it back again for 2022."

Vicky Pike of the Freedom Project said: "The Regifting Beauty campaign makes a real difference to our service, helping us provide additional support to victims of abuse. The products allow us to provide emergency parcels containing items such as soap, body wash, hand sanitiser etc to those in need.

"Additionally, it also allows us to gift non- essential items, things survivors wouldn't necessarily be able to afford themselves or aren't of a high priority over other issues they may be facing.

The beauty products allow survivors to take the steps to practice some self care and do something for themselves, something that is quite often forgotten about. Vicky Pike

The campaign will run until the end of this month and will be extended in the event of any lockdowns.

If you are at risk of domestic abuse, a list of organisations in all parts of our region which can offer help can be found here.