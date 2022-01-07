A66 closed between Cumbria and County Durham after snow leaves vehicles stranded

Play video

Matt Farr, National Highways

The A66 was closed in both directions between Brough in Cumbria and Bowes in County Durham today because of heavy snowfall overnight which left vehicles stranded on the highway.

This closure lasted for several hours with drivers urged to find alternative routes by National Highways and police forces at both ends of the road.

They were also advised to allow extra time for their journeys or delay them altogether.

Snowploughs, gritters and other vehicles were sent to the scene to clear the road, rescue stranded vehicles and make sure it was ready to reopen.

The road reopened early this afternoon.

The Met Office put a yellow severe weather warning for snow and ice in place across the North West and North East of England, but this has now been lifted.

Further information is available from National Highways online or by calling 0300 123 5000.