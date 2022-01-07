Carlisle United manager Keith Millen is keen to see his side bounce back from mid-week defeat this weekend.

The Blues will take on mid-table Bradford City at Brunton Park tomorrow in a League Two clash, it will be the 54th time the teams have met in competitive action.

Bradford have won more of these fixtures overall but the Cumbrians have been more successful in recent ties, winning the last three matches.

Earlier this week Carlisle were knocked out of the Football League Trophy following a 1-0 defeat to Harrogate Town.

Mr Millen said the players he was disappointed but ready to move on.

Play video

Carlisle United have announced several signings in the January transfer window, including defender Joel Senior, striker Omari Patrick, forward Tyrese Omotoye and have also extended goalkeeper Mark Howard's contract. Mr Millen has said there are more targets in sight and that there "hasn't been a 'no'" from the club in relation to signings.

He has also some advice to the new team members about playing in front of the home fans.

Play video

Covid-19 continues to throw up challenges for football. This week, 21 members of Manchester City's first-team bubble have tested positive for the virus, including manager Pep Guardiola.

Mr Millen told journalists that Carlisle were following the steps needed to operate safely.

Play video

Kick-off tomorrow is at 3pm. Carlisle United are 21st in League Two.