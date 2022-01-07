Dumfries and Galloway truck firms speak of Covid-19 challenges

Almost 100m tonnes of freight is carried in and out of Scotland each year by truck.

This week 10 per cent of them lie empty and parked up, not because there isn't demand but because there aren't drivers, many of whom are testing negative for Covid-19 but are close contacts of those have tested positive.

Davie Carson, of John Miller Transport in Lockerbie, has welcomed changes to self-isolation rules which came into force this week in Scotland; anyone who tests positive must now isolate for seven days rather than 10.

He would though like it reduced even further.

It has been great that that it has been brought to seven, but we feel it still is a bit too long as well because lorry drivers, the bulk of his working day is self isolated within his cab, then he is out in the open air when he is loading and delivering as well but the other thing is a lorry driver can't work from home so we are extremely under pressure and driver's are having to self isolate. Davie Carson

The HGV sector has been impacted by both Brexit and the pandemic.

Schemes to try and bring drivers in from other countries were offered including one to bring 5,000 HGV drivers through an existing visa scheme to last until Christmas 2021 with the aim to ease supply chain pressures in food and haulage industries during exceptional circumstances this year.

Mr Carson said: "The European drivers, we feel, have not come back in any capacity at all, I do think we need to look further afield from Europe to entice foreign drivers to come into our industry within the UK."

For Scotland's lorry drivers the covid restrictions over the Christmas period have left many off the road and out of pocket

Richard McNicol, of WMB Heavy Haulage in Dumfries, said: "Effectively it is a fortnight to me, that's a fortnight's I am out of work.

The boss has got to find another man to cover his lorry or park the lorry up, so that is a loss of earnings for the company, loss of earnings for myself and that's a lot of money at this time. Richard McNicol

Hauliers have told ITV news that the shortage of relief and agency drivers to cover the seven-day quarantines in January has encouraged some to quit the industry.

Richard McNicol, WMB Heavy Haulage in Dumfries, "You have to think of family, I have got two wee ones,I am away all week Monday to Friday every week so, so it's a sacrifice. There are better jobs out there, when you get paid the same type of money to stack shelves in a supermarket then it is not exactly a hard choice as such."

A further concern for Miller Transport is that more HGV drivers will leave the sector with an equivalent amount of money available doing van deliveries without the same restrictions.