A bus operator has temporarily suspended part of its evening services on one a Carlisle route after three buses were attacked.

Stagecoach said three buses on the 61 service to the Harraby area of the city had their windows smashed on Saturday evening, January 8.

The company said objects were thrown at the vehicles in separate incidents but said nobody was injured.

All services on the route after 6.30pm on Sunday will end at Mallyclose Drive.

Stagecoach said it was a "difficult decision" but that "the safety of our drivers & passengers is our priority".

They are in contact with the police and said a decision about what will happen to evening services for next week will be announced on Monday, January 10.