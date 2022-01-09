Police are hunting a man who allegedly 'grabbed' a woman from behind as she crossed a bridge in a Cumbrian village.

The woman, aged in her late 20s, was walking across the bridge at New Road in the South Lakeland village of Burneside, shortly after midnight, when she was allegedly grabbed.

The woman screamed as both fell, and the man then ran from the scene, Cumbria Police said.

She suffered a strained wrist following the fall and grazing to her face but no other injuries.The man is described as white, of medium build and around six feet tall.

It is believed he was in his late 20s to early 30s, officers said.

He had a shaved head and was wearing a dark hoody with the hood down and jogging bottoms.

Officers say they are "extremely keen" to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything – whether in the moments before or after the assault or during the incident itself.

Police would also urge anyone in the area with CCTV or dashcam to review their footage to see if there is anything captured which could help.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online quoting incident number 8 of 9th January 2022, or phone 101.

Alternatively, anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.