Evening services on Carlisle bus route which were suspended after attacks to restart tonight
A Cumbrian bus service which was partially suspended following a series of attacks, leaving one man injured, is set to restart this evening.
The Stagecoach 61 operates in the Harraby area of Carlisle and has not run after 6.30pm since three buses had their windows smashed. One man was treated at the Cumberland Infirmary with head injuries after being hit by a brick.
Alongside this, Cumbria Constabulary has launched a new campaign to tackle problems with crime and bad behaviour in Harraby.
Rob Jones, managing director for Stagecoach Cumbria & North Lancashire, said the company understood the need for the bus to operate.
Mr Jones added though that there may still be disruption to the service as a result of staff absence and urged people to check for updates before travelling.
Anyone with information on the attacks on Saturday can report online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 190 of Saturday's date.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.