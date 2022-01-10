A Cumbrian bus service which was partially suspended following a series of attacks, leaving one man injured, is set to restart this evening.

The Stagecoach 61 operates in the Harraby area of Carlisle and has not run after 6.30pm since three buses had their windows smashed. One man was treated at the Cumberland Infirmary with head injuries after being hit by a brick.

Alongside this, Cumbria Constabulary has launched a new campaign to tackle problems with crime and bad behaviour in Harraby.

Rob Jones, managing director for Stagecoach Cumbria & North Lancashire, said the company understood the need for the bus to operate.

We recognise the 61 service is vital for members of the community and we will continue to serve the area if it is safe for our drivers to do so. We will monitor the situation and hope continued support from Cumbria Police will allow us to keep operating without further incident. Rob Jones, Stagecoach

Mr Jones added though that there may still be disruption to the service as a result of staff absence and urged people to check for updates before travelling.

Anyone with information on the attacks on Saturday can report online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 190 of Saturday's date.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.