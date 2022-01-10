Formula One great Sir Jackie Stewart is putting on a major new automotive festival in the Scottish Borders this summer.

It will be in aid of the charity Race Against Dementia and will take place at Thirlstane Castle in Lauder on 18/19 June.

The event will showcase the career and achievements of the three-time F1 world champion.

Jackie Stewart's charity, Race Against Dementia is a global charity, founded to fund pioneering research into the prevention and cure of Dementia.

Sir Jackie Stewart OBE was born in West Dunbartonshire in 1939. He earned the nickname of 'The Flying Scot' and was FIA Formula 1Drivers' World Champion in 1969, 1971, 1973 with 27 Wins and 43 Podiums.