Funding has been secured to install new lights and CCTV in Vulcan Park in Workington.

Workington Town Council announced the funding which has been secured via the Safer Streets Fund.

The Streets Fund was created to enable Police and Crime Commissioners and local authorities in England and Wales, and the British Transport Police, to bid for investment into innovative as well as traditional interventions to improve the safety of public places.

The funding follows numerous complaints from residents with regards to dog fouling, antisocial behaviour and vandalism, sometimes resulting in residents fearing for their safety.

Councillor Hilary Harrington, Chair of the Workington Town Council's Environment Committee, said: "I am delighted that we have been able to secure this funding and can improve the safety of the park for all to enjoy. We do hope that residents will feel the benefits of the new lights and CCTV."