Lighting for one of Cumbria's 'iconic' gateways

A plan to put lighting in place on one of the Carlisle's "iconic" gateways will take place despite concerns raised by officers that it may not be feasible.

Speaking to Cumbria County Council members, Carlisle's area manager Paul Musgrave recommended that plans to place lighting on Eden Bridge should be abandoned as it would not be feasible. The recommendation accompanied a financial statement prepared for the county council's Carlisle committee.

Presenting the budget to members, Mr Musgrave said: "We had an amount earmarked for lighting Eden Bridge as part of the City of Lights.

"Investigation work into that project has proved that Eden Bridge is going to be extremely difficult to light from an architectural point of view, from an access point of view and isn't really deliverable within this financial year. So we're asking for that to be revised from £20,000 to zero."

Councillors Elizabeth and John Mallinson expressed their disappointment at the decision not to light the "iconic" bridge and asked that the works are carried out as planned with unspent funds.

Cllr Elizabeth Mallison, who represents Stanwix Urban ward, said: "My question is on the environmental lighting. I'm appalled that that's been pulled from Eden Bridge. Eden Bridge is an iconic crossing point over the River Eden into town, it's one of the gateways into Carlisle."

The call to light Eden Bridge came as Mr Musgrave told the Carlisle Local Committee that £20,000 of unspent money could be carried forward.

Cllr Mallinson said: "I'm now suggesting that we amend those and my proposal will be that this is reinstated and we put it as a carry forward so that we can look at it in the timescales.

"I do think it's important, £20k is not a lot of money in the grand scheme of things and it is something that would enhance that."

Chairman of the committee Cyril Weber conferred with the area manager and confirmed that the lighting will be carried out with the unspent £20,000.

But Mr Musgrave said: "Just to reassure you that there have been some very detailed survey works to see how they could actually get equipment to hang over the bridge to install them and we weren't talking about installing in the arches, it was literally along the parapet, still quite difficult.

"But I think it's very helpful to put that back in now we've got a bit more time. But you're right, they are iconic."