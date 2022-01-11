REPRESENTING BORDER TUESDAY 11TH JANUARYOn tonight's Representing Border - Scottish Tories pile pressure on the Prime Minister over the Downing Street parties. Speaking to Representing Border Douglas Ross says Boris Johnson must resign if it's proved he misled Parliament and broke lockdown rules, Also on the programme - the fans return. COVID restrictions on outdoor gatherings are to be eased from next week meaning a full house for this season's six nations at Murrayfield, but the Scottish Government is considering extending its vaccine passport scheme. And Peter MacMahon speaks to the Scottish Labour leader Anas Sawar who is rejecting suggestions independence supporters could stand as Labour council candidates in this year's council elections

