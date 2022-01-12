Opening hours at Stranraer's railway station ticket office could be cut as part of the first overhaul of the service in Scotland for three decades.

It is one of 120 across Scotland to be included in a consultation run by ScotRail, which would see three close altogether.

Critics have said the plans will affect passengers and undermine station safety.

Phil Campbell, head of customer operations at the rail firm, said: "There has been no real review of our ticket office opening hours for 30 years, and it is important we keep up with the changing habits of customers who no longer rely on purchasing tickets in that way."

He added: "With more than a 50% drop in the use of ticket offices, heightened by the pandemic, we want to do everything we can to make sure everyone has a hassle-free journey."

Mr Campbell said there would be no job losses and the changes were "about adding value for our staff and customers".

Stranraer is the only ticket office in Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders to be included.

At present is is open between 9.30am-7pm every day.

Under the new plans it would open from 10-11.30am from Monday-Thursday, 10am-3pm on Fridays, 10-11.45am on Saturdays and 9.30-11.15am on Sundays.

Scottish Labour's transport spokesman has criticised the proposals. Neil Bibby said that "ScotRail passengers are being left with a second-rate service".

"Whatever ScotRail might say, these cuts will hit passengers, threaten jobs and undermine station safety," he added

ScotRail said the proposed changes would achieve a number of aims, including less fare fraud and ticketless travel, generate and protect more revenue, reduce antisocial behaviour, and decrease carbon emissions by about 102 tonnes each year from less heating and lighting.

It said the review would not see a change in the number and frequency of services, that there would be a job for anyone in existing station teams who wants one, that customer safety would not be impacted, and passengers with mobility or access needs would continue to be supported.

Transport Focus will be conducting the public consultation on behalf of the rail operator and Robert Samson, stakeholder manager at the watchdog, said: "It's important for people to have their say and we urge people to look at ScotRail's proposals and provide us with comments.

"We will be considering comments from passengers on the changes to inform our response."

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: "The aim of this review is to make changes that will ensure the modernisation of Scotland's stations and offer passengers a more efficient and cost effective service for the future.

"We would encourage passengers to get involved and we look forward to hearing Transport Focus' findings in the coming weeks."

Details on the proposals can be found here.