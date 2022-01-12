The family of a missing Carlisle woman who has not been seen in a month have issued a fresh appeal to find her.

Sophie Burns, 28, was last seen on Sunday, December 12 and her family has appealed for anyone who has seen or heard anything from her, either since she was reported missing or around the time, to get in touch.

In a statement they said “We ask that people continue to share the appeals for Sophie and contact the police if you have any information that might help to locate her.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their support and help so far”

Sophie’s mother added: “Sophie, If you don’t want to get in contact with us, that’s fine. I just need to know you are ok.”

Sophie has been described as 5ft 3in tall, of slim build, with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a black hoody, a black Berghaus gilet, a black Adidas cap and white Nike Air Force 1 trainers.

Cumbria Constabulary are concerned and have asked anyone who sees her to call 999.

Anyone with any other information can contact police online or by calling 101.