REPRESENTING BORDER WEDNESDAY 12TH JANUARYOn tonight's programme - the Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross calls on Boris Johnson to quit after the Prime Minister admits attending a bring your own booze party in the garden of number ten during lockdown. We'll report on a bruising Prime Minister's Questions and Peter MacMahon asks the former Scottish Tory spin doctor Andy Maciver how long Boris Johnson can remain PM. Also tonight - South of Scotland businesses claim delays in relaxing COVID rules are unfair on the hospitality industry. Matty Sutton speaks to Lee-Anne Gillie from the Scottish Borders Chamber of Commerce

