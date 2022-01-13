Twelve to 17-year-olds are being urged to get their second Covid-19 jab after a record number of cases were recorded in Dumfries and Galloway last week.

In the seven days up to January 12, 2,906 new cases were recorded - up from 2,825 the week before.

So far, 86% of eligible adults over 18 in the region have already had their booster. Now the director of public health, Valerie White, has urged teenagers to follow suit by attending a drop-in session.

She said: "Being fully vaccinated provides the highest degree of protection against a virus that is now in all of our communities.

"New Scottish Government rules mean that anyone who is fully vaccinated will no longer have to self-isolate if they are identified as household contact of a positive case.

"Please, to provide the greatest protection for your health, and to help support businesses and essential services to function during this challenging period, do ensure you are as fully vaccinated as possible.”

To view the full list of clinics click here.

People can also book a booster using the national portal or by calling 0800 0308013.