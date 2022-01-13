Laser pens leave Dumfries and Galloway drivers unable to see

Drivers have suffered loss of vision in Stranraer after laser pens were shone at vehicles in the town.

The green ray was flashed at motorists between January 4-10 in the Queens Drive and King George V Park area.

Police Scotland have said it "caused drivers to have to pull their vehicles to the side of the road to avoid collision due to temporary vision loss from the laser".

This news comes as south of the border a paramedic was left unable to update their medical records on a tablet after having a light shone in his face.

Officers have asked anyone with any information on the incident in Stranraer to call 101 quoting the crime number PDG0002940122. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.