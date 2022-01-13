Play video

On tonight's programme - the Scottish Secretary stands by Boris Johnson after the Downing Street party admissions, telling Representing Border he's 110% behind the PM. But ScotsTory MSPs are supporting their leader in calling for the PM to quit, and Douglas Ross has hit back after the Tory grandee Jacob Rees Mogg described him as a lightweight. Peter MacMahon is joined by Joyce McMillan and Rachel Watson to consider the turmoil at the top of the Tory party. Also on the programme, the First Minister's accused of failing to provide financial support for South of Scotland hospitality businesses hit by COVID restrictions. But Nicola Sturgeon says the Scottish Government has found extra cash to help and is providing as much support as it can.