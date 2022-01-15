Four children banned from Workington town centre for anti-social behaviour

Four children have been banned from Workington Town Centre for anti-social behaviour.

Police made the decision last night (January 14) while out on patrol.

The parents of those involved have been informed.

The team are now looking to gain Criminal Behaviour Orders or Civil Injunctions on those repeatedly causing issues.

They're also urging parents to ask themselves what their children are up to.

Just last month, dedicated 'beat officers' were brought back in to patrol West Cumbrian streets in a bid to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.

Elsewhere, incidents of criminal damage, assault, public order offences, loitering and general anti-social behaviour involving "large groups of young people, aged between 11 and 17" have all been reported in Carlisle over the last few weeks.