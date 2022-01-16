Army personell have been training to once again help out as the Covid pandemic causes a staffing shortage at the North West Ambulance Service.

The boss of the NWAS says that 1 in 4 staff members are absent because of the virus and self-isolation.

Director of Operations Ged Blezard has confirmed that around 150 personnel will partner with NWAS clinicians to help respond to non-urgent patients.

The recruits are currently being trained and will learn to drive ambulances as well as provide basic life support.

They will be trained to similar standards of the trust’s patient transport staff who have also been supporting the emergency service throughout the pandemic.

The trust is also urging people to only call 999 in a genuine emergency and consider other options for less serious health problems.

The spread of the Omicron variant has been blamed on the current severe staff shortages and adding to the pressures on a service that bosses say is already over-stretched.

It is not the first time the army has been called upon to help the blue light service.

Last winter, military personnel attended 4,600 non-life-threatening 999 incidents for NWAS.

Ged Blezard, the Director of Operations at NWAS, said: "It is no secret that the ambulance service, along with the NHS as a whole, has been under extreme pressure for several months.

"Now we are also experiencing high numbers of staff absences due to confirmed Covid-19 cases and isolation, with around 25% of the workforce currently affected."