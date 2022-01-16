Play video

Stewart Mounsey - Area Flood Risk Manager, Environment Agency

Bosses at the Environment agency say they have completed Emergency works to strengthen Cockermouth's flood defences.A 50 metre stretch of retaining wall on the River Cocker fell into the water following damage last October.The Environment Agency has installed protective stone bags as a temporary measure and is planning more permanent repairs.It occurred after heavy rainfall on 28th October 2021 and subsequent high-water levels on the River Cocker.

The damage to the river bank left the foundations of the existing flood defence walls exposed.

Experts said the erosion did not increase flood risk to the community but meant the defensive walls were susceptible to damage in future if more heavy rain fell.Contractors for the Environment Agency carried out emergency works. They used a crane to place stone bags in the river in front of the flood wall. The Environment Agency says this will help to prevent erosion and undermining of the wall during future high flows, while it waits permanent works in future.

A temporary flood defence has also been installed in the old police station yard nearby.

Environment Agency’s Matt Crump, Operations Manager for Cumbria says, “Wet weather on the 28th October last year gave us significant rainfall in a short period of time and our thoughts remain with those who may be still affected.

“After the flood water subsided, we inspected all of our assets and flood defences and quickly put plans in place to repair any damages. I am delighted to see that the initial works in Cockermouth have now been completed. This was a significant repair which has allowed us to strengthen the town’s flood defences while we explore more permanent solutions.”

“With winter upon us, I would also like to take the opportunity to highlight how vital it is that everyone knows how flooding can affect them and how to keep loved ones, property and possession safe. Go to the Gov.uk website or search ‘know my flood risk’ to sign up for Environment Agency flood warnings, receive information on the risk in your area and what to do in a flood.”