The Trump Organisation’s attempts to create a new luxury “coastal retreat” next to its Turnberry golf resort in Scotland have been affected by a planning setback.

Its bid to change the local planning framework was rejected.

Donald Trump’s company wants to build high-end holiday cottages and retirement homes on a 48-hectare coastal site in South Ayrshire.

The company hoped to change the council’s local development plan to accommodate the new properties but the request was refused by the Scottish Government’s planning reporters.

Officials from the Scottish Government’s planning and environmental appeals division (DPEA) issued their report earlier this month.

Credit: Reuters /Aaron P. Bernstein

It noted that Trump International sought to build around 200 new properties including shops and a cafe, which the company said would “boost the economy and provide high quality retirement housing and holiday/leisure accommodation”.

The reporters said the proposed development was within a “sensitive landscape” and would have a “significant impact”.

In her decision, the DPEA reporter said: “I find it difficult, therefore, to reconcile the importance given to discouraging further linear development and protecting the coastal landscape, with the introduction of what would essentially be a new settlement in this location.”

Another representation from Trump International sought to change the local development plan in order to support proposals which would “enhance the status of Turnberry and Royal Troon and Open Championship venues”.

This was also rejected by planning reporters.

The 2018 visit prompted thousands to protest around the UK Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

Donald Trump's 2018 visit to his Turnberry golf course in Scotland was marred by protests. Credit: AP

ITV News Border has approached Trump International Scotland for comment.

Sarah Malone, executive vice-president of Trump International Scotland, told Scotland on Sunday: “We have not yet made a formal application to develop the site at Turnberry but will do in due course.

“Our plans for Trump International in Aberdeenshire have not changed and will be brought forward over the next 12 months.”

Donald Trump visited Turnberry in 2018 and played a round of golf with his son Eric, who is the director of the company which runs the golf resort.

His visit prompted thousands to protest around the UK.