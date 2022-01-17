Blue Monday: Where to find mental health support help in the ITV Border region

How to find help on Blue Monday.

Today is said to be the most difficult day of the year for many.

Christmas is long-gone, the nights are cold and dark nights new year's resolutions are failing and the bills for the festive season have arrived. All this comes as the uncertainty over the Covid-19 pandemic continues.

These issues have helped mean that the third Monday is January is nicknamed 'Blue Monday'.

The name was reportedly coined by psychologist Cliff Arnall in 2005.

If you are feeling the effects though, it is important to remember help is available and you should not struggle alone

Help is available:

NHS help is available, whether that’s face-to-face, over the phone or online – seek help if you need it.

Who to contact if you or someone you know needs help:

National helplines

  • Samaritans116 123

    24-hour helpline offering emotional support for anyone feeling down, distressed or struggling to cope.

  • SHOUT Text Shout to 85258

    Crisis text service for support with any mental health concern, 24/7

  • CALM Campaign Against Living Miserably 0800 58 58 58

    Helpline for people struggling with mental health, 5pm – Midnight

  • Silverline 0800 470 80 90

    Information, friendship and advice for older people, 24/7

  • Papyrus Hopeline 0800 068 4141 

    Young suicide prevention society, 9am-10pm Mon-Fri. 2-10pm Weekends

  • The Mix 0808 808 4994

    Advice and support for under 25s, 4-11pm

  • Alcoholics Anonymous 0800 917 7650

    A helpline for anyone struggling with their relationship with alcohol, 24/7

  • Narcotics Anonymous 0300 999 1212

    Help and support for anyone struggling with drug abuse, 10am - midnight

  • NHS 24, 111

    Provides access to health advice and information, 24/7

  • Childline0800 1111

    A free, private and confidential service for anyone under 19 in the UK, 24/7

Southern Scotland

  • Breathing Space 0800 83 85 87

    A free and confidential phone line for anybody experiencing low mood or depression.

    Weekdays: Monday-Thursday 6pm to 2amWeekend: Friday 6pm-Monday 6am 

  • Support in Mind 0300 3231545

    Support for people living with mental health problems, Monday to Friday from 9am-3.30pm