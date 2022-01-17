'Book your cervical screening appointment' doctor in Cumbria urges

A doctor who treats cancer patients in Cumbria and Lancashire is urging women and anyone with a cervix not to forget their cervical screening appointments.

This call has come from Neil Smith, the GP and cancer director for Lancashire and South Cumbria.

This week - January 17-23 - is Cervical Cancer Prevention Week and anyone who receives an invitation to book a screening has been encouraged to organise an appointment.

Cervical screening is a free health test that helps prevent cervical cancer. It checks for a virus called human papillomavirus (HPV). If a patient is found to have HPV, they will also be screened for cervical cell changes - also known as abnormal cells.

Women and people with a cervix aged 25-49 are screened every three years and those aged 50-64 every five years. People aged over 65 are only screened if one of their last three tests was abnormal.

Anyone due for cervical screening, will receive an invitation to book an appointment. Measures are in place to help protect patients and staff during the pandemic and it is still safe to attend your appointment.

Dr Smith said: “Cervical screening is not a test for cancer, it is a test to help prevent cancer. It is one of the best ways to protect yourself from cervical cancer and you can request a female nurse or doctor. It may be a little uncomfortable but only takes a few minutes and could save your life. Anyone with concerns or questions should contact their GP practice.

“Having cervical screening is one of the most important things you can do to protect yourself from the risk of cervical cancer. Cervical screening saves lives by finding early abnormalities that can be treated even before cancer begins.

He adde: "Cervical cancer is rare but does happen in younger women and it is important not to ignore possible symptoms, such as bleeding between periods, after sex and after menopause; changes to vaginal discharge; pain during or after sex; and unexplained lower back or pelvic pain. If you have any of these symptoms, contact your GP. They can assess you over the phone or by video call, and then they will decide if they need to see you at a face-to-face appointment for a further examination. Don’t risk your long-term health by delaying getting the help you need.”

More information on cervical cancer can be found here.