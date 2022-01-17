A Cumbrian footballer who was severely injured in Australia is facing the "next challenge" in his recovery, which will see his skull reattached.

Danny Hodgson - a former Carlisle United youth player who now plays for Edith Cowan University football team in Joondalup, Western Australia - was hospitalised following a night out in Perth last year.

His family said: "Danny received an emergency craniectomy [a procedure which involves removing part of the skull] last year, shortly after he was assaulted, and tomorrow (Tuesday, January 18, 2022) he will go back into surgery to have his skull reattached.

"Although the procedure is necessary it is not without risk."

Mr Hodgson, 26, spent most of the time since the events in September in intensive care - including time in an induced coma - in Perth. In November, he moved to a new hospital to begin a grueling rehabilitation programme.

He was allowed to leave hospital for a short time to celebrate Christmas with his girlfriend and family.

Danny Hodgson with his father.

His family added: "We know that Danny is in good hands with his neurosurgeon and the dedicated team that will undertake this major operation, and we are praying for the best possible outcome.

"Thank you to everyone who continues to send Danny love and support from around the world – it continues to give our family the strength to keep moving forward on this difficult journey, one day at a time."

Danny - who was nicknamed "ironman" by the doctors who treated him in intensive care -received support from across the world of football following his injury.

Fundraising efforts were launched with generated the cash needed for his parents - Nicola and Peter Hodgson, of Cleator Moor - to visit him in Australia. Nicola and Peter were allowed to visit their son in hospital for compassionate reasons under Australia's Covid-19 protocols.

More fundraising is being carried out to support Danny's partner and family while they attend to him.

To mark his 26th birthday, Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo sent Danny his best wishes.

A 17-year-old was charged with grievous bodily harm and entered a guilty plea at Perth Children's Court. The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will return to court this year, with a sentencing hearing expected in February.