Cumbria County Council bid for judicial bid on local government reform fails

A bid to challenge local government reform in Cumbria has failed - leaving a local authority to pay thousands of pounds in costs.

Cumbria County Council had applied for a judicial review into plans to spit the county into two areas, each with its own local authority.

This bid though has been rejected by the judge handling the case.

As a result, the county council must now pay costs of £15,223.41 to the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities - the part of the government responsible for the reform of local authorities - and £15,000 to be divided among Cumbria's district councils.

The planned reforms are due to come in in 2023 and will see Cumbria divided into two areas, each of which will have one council. These will be Cumberland (modern day Carlisle, Allerdale and Copeland) and Westmorland and Furness (Eden, South Lakeland and Barrow).

Other options put forward included creating one single unitary authority for the entire county, which was favoured by the county council.

The county council's review had been requested on six grounds, each of which was rejected by Judge Stephen Davies. These were "failure to apply government policy without any reason", "failure to take into account necessarily material considerations in deciding that the EW (east/west) proposal met the criteria", "a failure to take into account necessarily material considerations in choosing between the two proposals", "a failure to consult on the implications of his new policy on devolution", "failure to conscientiously consider the consultation responses" and "consistency".

One argument put forward was that both North Yorkshire and Somerset are set to have single unitary authorities across. In his response, Judge Davies said "I do not accept that there was any public law obligation to adopt the same "approach” in making different decisions in relation to different proposals in relation to different counties".