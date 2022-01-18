Play video

On tonight's programme - the additional COVID restrictions on pubs, nightclubs and theatres are to end as the First Minister says we've turned a corner on the Omicron wave. Peter MacMahon speaks to the Finance Secretary Kate Forbes. Also this eveningBoris Johnson insists the Downing Street Garden gathering was a work event and nobody warned him that it was against the rules. As the Conservative leader of Borders Council tells Representing Border he thinks the PM should quit, Peter asks Professor James Mitchell if the Scottish Tories could go it alone. And after Arwen - energy company bosses admit they must do better in dealing with extreme weather following last November's storm that left thousands without power.

