Tributes paid after chairman of Stranraer FC dies

Stranraer FC have paid tribute to the club chairman Shaun Niven, who has died.

Mr Niven has been described as "a devoted football man" and "a great friend to all at Stair Park".

Robert H Rice, the club's vice-chairman said: Stranraer Football Club is shocked and saddened by the death of its much-loved chairman, Shaun Niven."

He added: "Our thoughts are with Shaun’s family and friends at this awful time."

The tribute was shared on the club's social media accounts, with many other teams issuing their condolences this way.