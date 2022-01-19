Can Dumfries and Galloway's natural beauty help solve its GP shortage?

A new campaign to attract GPs in Dumfries and Galloway is focussing on the district's natural assets.

Its backers are hoping that the potential for a good work/life balance will help attract doctors to work in the area.

The district has a shortage of GPs, with vacancies in multiple practices.

This campaign is being run by the Galloway Glens scheme, which works to promote the area, with Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social care. It features a video which has been uploaded to YouTube and other social media platforms.

Suzy Saunderson, NHS Dumfries and Galloway's recruitment campaign manager, said: "If you are returning to the area or coming here for the first time we want you to be part of our community and our work family and I hope this video shows this."

McNabb Laurie, Galloway Glens team leader, added: “Everywhere is struggling to recruit GPs however we have been able to draw on the major attractions of our region – the quality of life, the great outdoors and our natural assets to make a case which I hope will really speak to people tempted to bring their skills to our area.”