Catch up on Representing Border - 19 January 2022

Play video

On tonight's programme - we report on a chaotic Prime Minister's Questions as Boris Johnson clings to office on another bruising day in the Commons. Peter MacMahon assesses the day's events with Daily Record's Westminster Editor Torcuil Crichton and he speaks to the South of Scotland Conservative MSP Craig Hoy. Also on the programme, the road ahead, Local campaigners say the region must not be overlooked when a major report on the country's transport plans is published tomorrow. We consider what it could mean for road and rail links in the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.Keep up to date with all of the political news from the South of Scotland on social media: