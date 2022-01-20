Catch-up on Representing Border - 20 January 2022

Play video

On tonight's programme - Nicola Sturgeon demands an inquiry into the allegations of bullying and blackmail by Downing Street to stop Tory rebels ousting the Prime Minister. The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Rachel Watson from The Daily Mail join Peter MacMahon to consider the PM's latest headache and his torrid week. Also tonight - a blueprint for greener travel. The Scottish government have unveiled their twenty year transport investment strategy but Ministers are accused of offering only vague promises for the South of Scotland. Peter speaks to the Transport Secretary Michael Matheson.

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the South of Scotland on social media: