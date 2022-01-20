Covid-19 cases drop dramatically in Cumbria and Dumfries and Galloway

Covid-19 cases in two parts of our region have dropped dramatically, according to newly published figures.

In Cumbria, there were 5,232 new cases recorded in the week ending Friday, January 14 - a decrease of 6,364 - 55% - from 11,596 the week before.

North of the Border, in Dumfries and Galloway, a similar drop was recorded. There were 1,413 new cases in the week ending Sunday, January 16, compared to 2,906 the week before.

A statement has not yet been issued for the Scottish Borders.

Despite the reductions, the publish health chiefs in both areas have urged people to remain cautious.

In Cumbria, Colin Cox explained that the announcement that Plan B Measures were to be scrapped did not mean the virus had gone away.

He said: “It’s really pleasing to see the number of new cases falling as rapidly as they are in our county. Although I say this with caution – as cases are still much higher than they were in previous waves, and they’re still rising among primary aged children. So, we’re not out of the woods yet.

“Plan A does not mean all measures have been lifted. Testing, vaccinations, and self-isolation remain key to protecting ourselves from this virus and getting on with our lives as best we can."

Colin Cox has urged people not to be complacent. Credit: ITV Border

Mr Cox repeated calls for people in the county to get vaccinated and pointed out that face coverings will remain in healthcare settings and are recommended elsewhere.

“Additionally, anyone visiting a healthcare setting – whether it is a GP practice, a clinic, hospital or pharmacy or other – will be asked to keep wearing face coverings. This advice is not changing. And secondary schools in an outbreak are still being advised to use face coverings in classroom settings.”

In the week ending Tuesday 18 January, the number of new patients admitted to hospital with Covid-19 Positive status in Cumbria decreased by eight from the previous week while the average number in beds increased by 15 from the previous week.

In Dumfries and Galloway, Valerie White echoed many of the messages about the present risk of Covid-19.

She said: “After two weeks of nearly 3,000 new cases a week, this decrease to 1,413 is welcome – but we can’t risk complacency.

“These are still extremely high numbers of cases, and each case represents a risk to the health of that infected person, and the risk of onward spread to other people, including those who might be more vulnerable.

Repeated calls have been made for people to get vaccinated. Credit: PA Images

“So please, do look to get fully vaccinated against Covid-19. For an adult in Scotland aged 18 years and four months, being fully vaccinated means having received three Covid-19 vaccinations.

“A fantastic 87 per cent of all eligible over 18s in the region have now had three jags, but we want everyone to consider becoming fully vaccinated, and are still pushing for everyone eligible between 12 and 17 to attend a drop-in clinic for their second jag."

