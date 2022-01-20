Police have issued a warning after catching around 100 drink and drug-drivers behind the wheel in the weeks before Christmas.

Cumbria Police launched a road safety campaign which ran throughout December and busted dozens of drivers under the influnce.

The force said 127 people were arrested for drink and drug drive related offences, from 450 breath tests and drug wipes.

Police warned that people tended to get merry to celebrate the festive period, but even one drink could lead to tragic consequences.

During the December campaign, 42 drivers were over the breath alcohol limit and one person was arrested for driving whilst unfit through drink

Another 58 drivers tested positive for driving whilst impaired through drugs and 10 for driving whilst unfit through drugs.

By comparison, officers arrested 141 drivers for drink and drug offences in December 2020.

Alcohol consumption can prove a problem for many over the Christmas period. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Nearly 40% of the drivers who tested positive for drink and drugs were aged 35 or older.

It comes as national concern rises over the levels of drink and drug driving figures among this age group.

Cumbria Police said it would look at launching campaigns to educate this age group of the dangers of driving while inebriated.

Inspector Laura Williams from the mobile support group said: “There has been a slight decrease in the number of arrests compared to last year however drivers are continuing to put their lives and the lives of others at risk.

“We want to make Cumbria’s roads safer, drugs like alcohol can equally have a dangerous impact on your driving. If you are caught, we will look to prosecute and bring you before the courts.

“Drivers have a responsibility when they get behind the wheel and driving whilst impaired can have fatal and have a life changing impact on those involved and their families, I hope everyone understands the consequences their decision to get behind the wheel impaired can have.

“We will continue to identify and deal with offenders and hope this serves as a stark warning that it just isn’t worth it.”

Cumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Peter McCall, said: “Sadly, every year irresponsible drivers not only risk their own lives by drink/drug driving but also the lives of other innocent people. The consequences of getting behind the wheel whilst unfit to do so could be fatal.

“Drivers need to focus on the fact that their reckless behaviour not only ruins the lives of other road users but also that their careless decision to drive when under the influence, can lead to a criminal record or time in prison.

“The key message, not just for the festive period, but all year round is that drink and drug driving will not be tolerated in Cumbria. If you get caught, you will be prosecuted.”