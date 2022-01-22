Windermere 86-year-old completes his 250th Parkrun

Play video

86-year-old Conrad Slater has completed his 250th Parkrun at Fell Foot, Newby Bridge.

The former physics teacher, who lives in Windermere, only took up running in middle age after his wife told him he was a couch potato and needed more exercise.

He's been taking part in the 5k (3.1 miles) Parkrun at Fell Foot ever since it started in October 2014.

Run Director Margaret Gorman says he's "an inspiration"

A crowd of runners gathered to cheer him over the line as he completed the milestone and he was given a cake with 250 on it to celebrate the occasion.

Afterwards, Conrad said: "It's great. I like running. The people around here are absolutely marvellous. They're extremely nice and I always get their support."

His wife, Jose, said his achievements were wonderful, adding: "I think he encourages lots of other people by doing this."

"He's just fantastic" - Karen White, Run Director

Run director Karen White said: "He's just fantastic, he's an inspiration to all the younger ones. He cheers them on, he comes every week with his wife Jose. He's either volunteering or running and it's just amazing at his age to still be going round the course."